The lifting of the lockdown in England has been postponed for at least four weeks.

The Prime Minister has acknowledged that the complete easing of lockdown restrictions would not take place on June 21 as planned.

Boris Johnson revealed at a press conference this evening that stage 4 of the route out of limitations will be delayed for another four weeks, until Monday, July 19.

He claimed that this was due to the fact that two of the four government-mandated tests had not been met.

The government has issued a warning to residents of Liverpool City Region to “minimize travel” in and out of the city.

These are tests on variations that alter the pandemic’s dangers and the risk of a “increase in hospitalizations that would place unsustainable strain on the NHS.”

While most present limits will stay in place, the number of attendees allowed at weddings, wakes, and other commemorative events will be increased.

With the Delta version of the disease spreading swiftly across the country, speculation has grown in recent days that the Prime Minister will call for a pause.

The Liverpool City Region was handed a package of support earlier today, and individuals are being asked to travel as little as possible as rates of the variation surge here.

Mr Johnson confirmed the postponement this evening, saying that the situation will be reviewed on June 28 and that if the data is considerably better by then, limitations could be eased sooner – though this is doubtful.

The government has also stated that stage four of the unlocking would not take place on July 19, however a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that Mr Johnson is optimistic that no more than a four-week delay will be required.

The extension, according to the PM’s spokeswoman, will save “thousands of lives” by allowing more people to be vaccinated.

“Vaccine effectiveness, especially after two doses, means that many more deaths can be avoided if more individuals get vaccinated,” the spokesman stated.

“As the Chief Medical Officer has stated, we will have to live with this at some point. The summary comes to a close.