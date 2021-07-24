The life tale of a former gang enforcer could be filmed by Hollywood star The Rock.

A former Liverpool criminal is in talks with Hollywood production companies about developing a film about his life.

Shaun Smith, who grew up in Kirkdale, was sentenced to prison after authorities linked him to a pistol.

Mr Smith, 55, began a new life in Warrington after being released on parole from prison several years ago.

The Liverpool street ‘solja’ who aspired to be a part of the international scene in Amsterdam

He bought a gym in the Bewsey neighborhood of town and started training warriors in the dark arts of bare knuckle boxing.

Mr. Smith is currently in advanced stage negotiations with production companies and agents interested in adapting his life tale into a film.

“The context to all of this is the Vice documentaries that showed me collecting debts and trying to get the gym up and running,” he explained. They sparked a lot of curiosity and gained millions of views all across the world.

The actual narrative is about how the gym assisted me in breaking free from my past and moving forward.”

Graham Johnson, a journalist and author, is Mr Smith’s business partner and has been in charge of the negotiations.

“The lockdown has put this project on hold, but the film and television business appears to be returning to normal,” Mr Johnson added. As Shaun mentioned, the fascination stems from two documentaries I did with Vice a few years ago, as well as a Netflix series I created and produced.

“To his credit, The Debt Collector has been viewed over 50 million times, making it one of the most successful true crime documentaries ever created.

“I believe Shaun was exposed to a large, international audience as a result of that.

“Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, was one of the people who witnessed it. He liked it and inquired about obtaining the rights from Vice.

“I don’t have much interest in creating films because they take a lot of time and there’s a lot of uncertainty – I’d rather write novels – but then Vice Studios in Los Angeles contacted us, and we sold them the rights with the intention of them selling them to The Rock.

“We’ve been speaking with Will Fairman, the producer.”

