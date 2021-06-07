The life of Prince Philip will be commemorated at Windsor Castle and Holyroodhouse.

This summer, special exhibitions at Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse will commemorate the Duke of Edinburgh’s life and legacy.

Philip, the nation’s longest-serving consort, died on April 9 at the age of 99. He would have turned 100 on Thursday.

The Royal Collection Trust stated that two different exhibitions will track major events and achievements in the Duke of Edinburgh’s life through a total of more than 150 artefacts.

Touching wedding day mementoes from the day Philip married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, including the wedding invitation, will be on display at Holyroodhouse.