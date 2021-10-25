The Liberty University allegations are the latest in a long line of scandals that have engulfed the school.

According to a report released on Sunday, Liberty University allegedly repressed claims of sexual assaults on its campus for years. The allegations are just the latest in a long line of issues that have dogged the Christian school.

Liberty University threatened students with behavior violations after they reported being raped to school administrators, according to a comprehensive exposé by ProPublica. According to ProPublica, some students who confessed they had been sexual assault victims were warned by school authorities that they had broken the school’s rigorous moral code, known as the Liberty Way.

ProPublica interviewed more than 50 former students and staff members at the school for this report, as well as reviewing records from more than a dozen incidents. The exposé catapulted Liberty University’s name back into the spotlight, but the school has previously been the subject of media attention due to high-profile problems.

The school was founded in 1971 by televangelist Jerry Falwell Sr. and Elmer Towns, and was initially known as Lynchburg Baptist College. In 1977, the school was renamed Liberty Baptist College, and in 1985, it was renamed Liberty University.

By the 1980s, Falwell was the leader of the right-wing Moral Majority, which sparked some controversy at the institution, including IRS scrutiny of its tax-exempt status. Falwell died in 2007, and his son Jerry Falwell Jr. became the new president of the institution.

For a while, under Falwell Jr.’s leadership, the institution was the largest Christian university in the United States, thanks to its extensive online program and $1 billion endowment. In 2015, the younger Falwell made Liberty a hotspot for conservative speakers, with Texas Senator Ted Cruz launching his presidential campaign on the school’s campus. During the same election campaign, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and Donald Trump both spoke at the institution.

Following a series of mass shootings across the country, including some on college campuses, Falwell sparked outrage by encouraging Liberty students to carry concealed firearms on campus in late 2015. During one of the school’s convocations, he also made anti-Muslim remarks.

"I've always believed that if more good people got concealed carry permits, we could stop the Muslims before they entered," he says.