The Liberal Democrats have a large majority on Wirral Council.

The Liberal Democrats won the Oxton by-election with a large margin, retaining the seat.

Following last night’s vote, the ward will be served by three Lib Dem councillors, with Dr. Orod Osanlou becoming Oxton’s newest councillor.

Following the tragic death of Lib Dem councillor Andy Corkhill on October 4, the vote was called. He was only 36 years old at the time.

In May’s election in Oxton, the party already had a substantial lead over its nearest challenger, with a margin of more than 31% separating the Lib Dems and Labour.

Dr. Osanlou, on the other hand, boosted the Lib Dem margin over Labour to about 50%.

By-elections, of course, can produce odd results, with turnout being lower than in a regular election season.

The Lib Dems, on the other hand, will be satisfied with their vote share in this by-election.

“I would like to thank the people of Oxton for once again expressing faith in the Liberal Democrats,” Dr. Osanlou stated after his victory was announced.

“As a group, we’ll fight for you and represent you on the council.”

“Please contact us if you have any local difficulties with which we may assist you.”

Orod Osanlou, M.D. (Liberal Democrats) a total of 1,666 (68 percent ) 460 Sue Mahoney (Labour) (19 percent ) Conservative Philip Merry (168 votes) (7 percent ) 147 Rachel Heydon (Green) (6 percent )