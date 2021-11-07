The Liberal Democrats demand an independent sleaze and corruption investigation.

Following the government’s handling of the Owen Paterson issue, there have been calls for an independent sleaze and corruption investigation.

Under the Liberal Democrats’ proposal, witnesses would be compelled to produce evidence, and the investigating body would be empowered to get written documentation.

The party wants a statutory public inquiry tasked with establishing the truth behind sleaze charges and making reform suggestions, including the possibility of harsher penalties.

Mr Paterson, a former Conservative MP, was facing an immediate 30-day suspension for a “egregious” violation of lobbying laws.

Instead, the government moved to prevent this punishment by supporting the formation of a Tory-led committee to re-examine the issue while also revamping the MPs’ standards system.

Following a reaction, the government reversed course and Mr Paterson resigned as an MP.

Tomorrow (Monday), MPs will address standards issues in an emergency debate that might run up to three hours.

Another Lib Dem idea is to prevent MPs under investigation for breaching parliamentary rules from voting on disciplinary issues in the Commons.

“We need to ensure sure those with a vested interest in tearing up Parliament’s anti-sleaze regulations don’t have the capacity to do so,” said Liberal Democrat top whip Wendy Chamberlain, who secured the emergency debate.

“Last week’s events were simply the latest evidence of political cronyism and corruption, ranging from shady Covid contracts to Boris Johnson’s privately paid for vacations by his wealthy donor buddies. Ministers have repeatedly declined to adequately investigate claims of corruption, have failed to record pertinent meetings and donations, and have attempted to game the system to protect their own backs.

“To get to the bottom of this Conservative sleaze crisis, we need an independent public inquiry with the necessary authorities and resources.”

“People across the country who play by the rules are being let down by Boris Johnson’s Conservatives who think the rules don’t apply to them,” Ms Chamberlain, who worked as a police officer for 12 years before becoming an MP, added.

“They are entitled to know who is influencing our politics, how public money is spent, and what steps are being taken to hold those in power accountable.”