The Liberal Democrats accuse the government of imposing a “tax bombshell” on small businesses.

The Liberal Democrats claim that by hiking national insurance, the government is generating a “tax bombshell” for small and medium-sized firms.

According to research commissioned by the party, firms with less than 250 employees will pay an extra £2.4 billion per year as a result of Boris Johnson’s 1.25 percent increase in national insurance (NI) to fund the cost of social care announced in September.

According to House of Commons research, cities such as Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, and parts of London will have to pay tens of millions of pounds more.

Other places in the so-called former red wall, where the Tories won a large number of seats in the 2019 election, such as Kirklees in West Yorkshire and County Durham, are also expected to be hammered, according to the analysis.

It demonstrates that small firms in Cornwall, Buckinghamshire, and Northamptonshire will pay the highest outside of cities.

According to the analysis, 70% of the £8 billion raised from businesses will come from the top 1% of companies – those with at least 250 people.

“The Conservatives’ broken election pledge would produce a tax bombshell for the small businesses who are the backbone of our communities,” Christine Jardine, a Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson, said. It’s no surprise that the Conservative Party is no longer seen as the party of low taxes.

“We’ve already lost far too many beloved stores from our main streets, and far too many businesses are drowning in tax increases and red tape.”

“Rather than hammering small firms with a crushing tax hike, Rishi Sunak should give them a chance to grow again.” The Chancellor is out of touch with small businesses, and if he actually cared about their survival, he would immediately reverse this tax hike.

“By giving small companies the tax relief they need and deserve, the Liberal Democrats want to unleash their power to generate employment and drive our economic recovery.”

The party wants the Chancellor to cut rather than raise employer contributions for small and medium-sized enterprises in Wednesday’s Budget.

Despite the Government boosting national insurance to pay for social care, Mr Sunak stated on Sunday that he wanted to be a tax-cutting Chancellor.

