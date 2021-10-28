The LGBTQI+ Community and the State Department’s Gender “X” Passport Milestone

The State Department has granted the first United States passport with a “X” gender classification, marking a significant step forward for the LGBTQ community since the sector announced plans to reform gender standards to be more inclusive.

The action permits the United States to join countries such as Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Nepal in allowing individuals to choose a gender choice on their passports other than female or male.

“On the occasion of this passport issuance, I’d like to emphasize the Department of State’s commitment to promote the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people – including LGBTQI+ people,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

On Twitter on Wednesday, members and supporters of the LGBTQI+ community praised the decision.

The achievement comes four months after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the department would begin allowing applicants to pick whether they want to be classified as “M” or “F” right away.

Applicants were no longer obliged to present medical verification if their gender identity differed from what was recorded on other citizenship or identity documents as a result of the judgment.

Blinken also said in June that the government would create a gender designation for those who are intersex, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming and apply for a passport or Consular Reports of Birth Abroad.

Although the State Department refused to say who received the “X” gender-designated passport, Lambda Legal, a national civil rights organization, discovered that the passport was given to Dana Zzyym, an intersex woman.

After Zzyym, a war veteran from Colorado, was denied a passport for failing to mark male or female on the application, Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit on his behalf in 2015.

Zzyym’s driver’s license stated that they were female, but their original birth certificate stated that they were male.

The court ruled in Zzyym’s favor in 2016, but the legal firm later asked for the matter to be reopened after the State Department refused to “recognize a gender marker that is neither ‘M’ (male) nor ‘F’ (female).”

Following Wednesday’s landmark decision, the State Department anticipates the “X” gender marking to be made available to more passport applicants next year, once system and form improvements are completed.