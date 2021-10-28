The LGBTQ+ Business Awards recognized local trailblazers.

The annual LGBTQ+ Business Awards in the North West have recognized local persons and businesses.

Over 350 people attended the black tie and ballgown event on Friday, October 22 at Wirral’s Thornton Hall Hotel and Spa, which was created to celebrate the accomplishments of LGBT+ company owners.

The black tie event was hosted in conjunction with Liverpool FC and in benefit of The Albert Kennedy Trust, an LGBT+ homelessness charity.

Erika Tranfield, a microbiologist turned entrepreneur, won for her company Pride Angel, which matches sperm donors with lesbian, gay, and infertile couples to help them become babies.

In other news, the overall winner of the LGBTQ+ Business Awards was Manchester-based coffee shop Feel Good Club, which is owned by Kiera and Aimee.

Josef Hollywood of Liverpool won the medal for Entrepreneurial Spirit.

“I have always desired to thrive in all aspects of my life,” Josef, 20, told The Washington Newsday. “However, as a member of the LGBT+ community, I have felt that I had to work harder and overcome barriers in my business and personal life.”

“I am now pleased to own and operate Ocular Media, create and co-host InDemand Radio’s flagship breakfast show, and play a key part in a men’s mental health charity,” he says.

“Being nominated and recognized by the North West LGBTQ+ Business Awards was incredible, and winning the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award makes me so grateful to everyone who has supported me and continues to support me in everything I do as a young gay guy in business and the media.”

Juergen Maier CBE, the Chief Executive Officer of Siemens UK, attended the ceremony and shared a compelling narrative about his personal experiences with homophobia in the workplace.

“I support the LGBTQ+ Business Awards because I feel that everyone, especially in the workplace, should be encouraged and able to be who they are,” Juergen remarked.

“Because of the casual homophobia that existed in society at the time, I spent the first half of my career pretending to be someone else.”

“Fortunately, events like the LGBTQ+ Business Awards convey a clear message that prejudice is not tolerated.”

