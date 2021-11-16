The Leopard Drags Away A 5-Year-Old Child In Front Of His Mother, The Victim’s Body Is Discovered

A five-year-old child was attacked and killed by a leopard while walking with his mother along the side of a sugarcane farm on Monday morning. The incident occurred in Maharashtra, a state in western India.

The boy and his mother were being accompanied by other laborers when the leopard emerged from the bushes and pounced on the child, according to local authorities. While his mother watched helplessly, the animal pulled the boy away.

“His mother and others tried in vain to chase the large cat, and the youngster was found dead 500 meters away with severe neck injuries,” an officer told the Deccan Herald.

Akash has been named as the victim by local media. According to The Times of India, forest officials stated the leopard had caught the boy by his neck and killed him. The leopard responsible for the most recent incident has yet to be found.

Wildlife campaigner Rohan Bhate commented on the occurrence, saying that leopards had begun to regard the area’s sugarcane farms as their natural habitat. This, according to Bhate, has led to an upsurge in human-animal conflicts.

“The Karad-Patan region of Satara is a leopard-prone region, followed by Nashik and Jinnar in the Pune district,” Bhate stated, referring to locations in Maharashtra. “Over 35 new leopard-prone areas have appeared here in the last two to three years.” Young leopards born in these places are unaware that the forest is their natural habitat, preferring instead to live in sugarcane fields.” In India, a leopard mauled a four-year-old girl to death after pulling her away while she was playing outside her home in October. This occurrence occurred in the Maharashtra city of Nashik. Following the tragedy, villagers and forest department authorities went on the lookout for the girl. Locals discovered the victim’s half-eaten body on a farm after a roughly 12-hour search. The leopard mauled the girl before fleeing her body, according to authorities.

Following the event, the forest authorities set up four cages and sent personnel in and around Dhagur village to apprehend the leopard.