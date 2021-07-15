The legend of a mystery tomb in Liverpool and the haunting of Rodney Street

On Rodney Street, there is a strange pyramid that is said to be one of the city’s most haunted locations.

Liverpool is rich in history and notable landmarks, but as with many towns, there are always certain stories and legends that are hotly discussed.

Consider the time Adolf Hitler arrived at Lime Street on a train to visit his family, or the rumor that Paul McCartney died in a car accident in 1966 and was replaced by a doppelganger.

Another story with multiple sides concerns the ultimate resting place of a former British civil engineer.

A 15-foot-high pyramidal tomb belonging to William Mackenzie stands in the centre of St Andrew’s Church’s churchyard.

Mackenzie was said to have been entombed while seated erect at a table with a winning hand of cards between his fingers, according to legend.

The legend is based on the fact that Mackenzie was a gambler. Some speculate that he wagered and lost his soul in a poker game with the devil, but he believed that if he was never buried, Satan would never be able to retrieve his reward — Mackenzie’s spirit.

His anguished spirit is reported to have been spotted late at night on Rodney Street, since he was denied admittance to paradise despite never seeing Satan face to face.

Some residents claim to have seen a figure dressed in 19th century garb near the cemetery.

Mackenzie, who was born in 1794, began his work as an apprentice weaver before deciding to pursue a career in civil engineering and enlisting as a lock carpenter on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in 1811.

Mackenzie, who was born in Nelson, Lancashire, north of Liverpool, made his money working on canal and railway projects in France, Spain, and Belgium.

He was the eldest of 11 children and died in 1851 at the age of 57, leaving his youngest brother an estate worth £42 million in today’s money.

However, evidence suggests that the tale of his entombment is most likely false.

The now-rusted pyramid memorial was built 17 years after Mackenzie's death.