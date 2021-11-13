The Lee Greenwood Trump Rally Theme rang in Kyle Rittenhouse’s phone.

The judge presiding over the trial of Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse has come under fire throughout the proceedings, with one concern being that he appears to have taken phone calls throughout the trial.

The phone rang at least twice for Judge Bruce Schroeder: first on Wednesday when the defense team was speaking, and again on Friday when the defense and prosecution were discussing topics relating to adding lower charges to the case.

Schroeder’s ringtone is Lee Greenwood’s well-known patriotic tune God Bless The United States of America. Former President Donald Trump is a big fan of that song.

Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as injuries to Gaige Grosskreutz, in the aftermath of anti-police violence protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

As the trial progressed, Judge Schroeder’s actions and statements became increasingly controversial, with some opponents putting political messages into his conduct.

This suspicion is unlikely to be quenched by his choice of God Bless The United States of America, a popular patriotic song that former President Trump has embraced wholeheartedly. The song was used as Trump’s walk-on music at 2016 and 2020 campaign rallies.

Greenwood also sang the song at Trump’s inauguration in 2017 and at at least one rally in 2018. Greenwood told Rolling Stone before Trump’s inauguration that he thought Trump was a patriot.

“Well, I don’t think anyone can deny that Donald Trump, our incoming President, is a patriot. He’s a businessman, and I believe he’ll do what’s best for the economy of our country,” Greenwood added.

Greenwood was formerly a member of President George W. Bush’s National Council for the Arts, which he was nominated to in 2008. President Joe Biden withdrew him from the office in September 2021.

God Bless The United States of America is “meant for all people, not just for a certain political party,” the musician told Fox News.

