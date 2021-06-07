The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UUP) went to the illegal NI Protocol demonstration to ‘observe and listen.’

Doug Beattie, the head of the Ulster Unionist Party, has defended his involvement in an illegal protest in Co Armagh against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Upper Bann MLA claimed he attended the gathering on Saturday to observe and listen, and that he positioned himself well away from the parade.

On Saturday, loyalists gathered in Portadown town centre to protest the contentious Protocol and what organizers said as “two-tier policing.”

The rally featured a number of bands, as well as a few speakers who addressed the gathering.

Balaclavas were worn by several of the march’s leaders, and many brandished anti-Protocol posters and posters.