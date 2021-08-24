The leader of the Proud Boys was sentenced to five months in prison for burning the Black Lives Matter banner.

Enrique Tarrio profusely apologized to the court for his actions, which he described as a “grave error.”

During the video conference hearing, Tarrio admitted, “What I did was wrong.”

Tarrio was detained two days before tens of thousands of Trump supporters, including members of the Proud Boys, stormed on the US Capitol and disrupted the Electoral College vote certification.

Tarrio was ordered to stay away from Washington, and authorities later claimed that he was seized in part to avert violence.

According to officials, Proud Boys members allegedly stole the #BLACKLIVESMATTER banner from the Asbury United Methodist Church on December 12 and set it ablaze using lighter fluid and lighters.

Tarrio confessed days later in an interview with The Washington Post that he took part in the banner burning by sharing a photo of himself on his Parler account with an unlit lighter.

When Tarrio was detained on the warrant for damage of the sign on January 4, officers recovered two unloaded rifle magazines stamped with the Proud Boys emblem in his rucksack.

Tarrio alleges that he sells the clips and that the ones he was carrying were purchased by a customer, according to the police report.

Tarrio pleaded guilty to property destruction and attempted to obtain a large-capacity ammunition feeding device earlier this month.

Rev. Dr. Ianther Mills, the church’s senior pastor, told the judge that it was a “act of intimidation and prejudice” that caused the community “immense and potentially permanent pain.”

She said, “His callous act of violence and hatred, directed at a group of individuals who had previously endured social and racial injustice, had the probably planned effect.”

According to the author, “Asbury was forced to face the very real reality that we still live in a world where people radicalize hate based on race and skin color.”