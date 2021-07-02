The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) supports an apology for prior LGBT slurs made by party members.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, has apologized to the LGBT community for earlier statements made by members of his party.

The party has been vocal in its opposition to gay marriage, which became legal in Northern Ireland in 2020 as a result of legislation passed by Westminster when the Stormont Assembly was in disarray.

During the 1970s, former party leader Ian Paisley launched a Save Ulster From Sodomy campaign.

DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley stated on Thursday evening that some of the party’s statements over the last 50 years had been “simply awful.”

“I can certainly say I sorry for what others have said and done in the past,” Ms Bradley said at a Pink News event, “because I do believe there have been some very hurtful statements and some language that really should not have been used.”

Sir Jeffrey backed up her remarks on Friday morning, saying that people can have “strongly held views” on social matters while remaining courteous.

“There is no doubt that things have been said in the past that should not have been said across a wide variety of subjects, and not only by the DUP; I have seen individuals on marches and rallies say things about the DUP that have been painful to us and our members,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“I’ve heard cruel things spoken about people from faith communities that shouldn’t have been stated.

“I believe it is appropriate to apologize when we have spoken anything upsetting to others.

“There are disparities in our culture, as well as firmly held views on social matters, and what I want to see in Northern Ireland is a conversation that respects those differences.

“People can maintain their truly held beliefs without having to speak nasty things to others. We can agree to disagree, but we may also agree to disagree well.

“It is only right that we apologize if we have said words that have caused others pain. “Sorry doesn’t have to be the most difficult word.”