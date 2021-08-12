The LCR Pride Foundation has launched a poll on LGBT+ issues in Sefton.

The LCR Pride Foundation has undertaken a borough-wide poll to learn more about LGBT+ people’s needs and interests in Sefton.

The foundation, which was founded in 2019 with the goal of helping Pride reach out to the LGBT+ community outside of Liverpool, is hoping that the poll will aid in the establishment of a Pride event in Sefton in the near future.

Southport, Bootle, and Crosby residents who identify as LGBT+ are encouraged to participate in the consultation and have their perspectives heard.

The Reclaim Pride March is set to take place in Liverpool’s city centre.

“The consultation has been launched in response to conversations that the Liverpool The Washington Newsday has had with the local community and feedback we have received from LGBT+ people living in Sefton who want to bring the community together in a more local setting,” said Andi Herring, interim CEO of LCR Pride Foundation.

“As has been the case in other parts of the city, the first focus of the discussion was on suggestions for a Pride festival in the borough. However, continuous discussions have revealed broader community concerns, such as a lack of representation or space for LGBT+ individuals, fear of discrimination and hate crime, and loneliness.

“Any event, service, or program launched to assist and celebrate the LGBT+ community in Sefton must be linked with the community’s needs, interests, and concerns. We want to encourage Sefton residents to participate in the survey so that they may have their say and help shape the consultation’s outcomes.”

When the Sefton LGBT+ survey is finished, the results will be made public, and the LCR Pride Foundation will engage with the community, local organizations, and Sefton council to facilitate and develop the action items raised.

The introduction of the LCR Pride Foundation’s Sefton LGBT+ survey was welcomed by Sefton Council.

“As a borough for everyone, we’re committed to supporting our various communities, providing individuals who live, work, study, and visit Sefton the opportunity to help us better understand their needs,” a spokeswoman for Sefton Council stated.

“We aim to play our part in making the Liverpool City Region the most LGBT+ friendly region by collaborating with the LCR Pride Foundation and other partners across the borough.”

“The summary comes to an end.”