The laziest dog breeds, including the Bichon Frise, have been identified.

According to new research examining how physical activity levels vary across different types of dogs, Bichon Frise are among the most sedentary breeds.

Viovet undertook the study in order to educate potential new dog owners understand the necessity of exercise in a dog’s routine, as well as how some breeds require more activity than others.

The organization’s representative stated that they hoped the discovery would aid in the selection of a dog that would fit into their lifestyle, allowing both the dog and the owner to remain healthy and happy.

“Leaving the house to lift weights or run on a treadmill at the gym is not an appealing concept for some of us,” they said.

“Most dogs, on the other hand, like dash out for some good exercise. If you’re thinking about acquiring a dog, you should know that it’s critical to give them time to walk and run around in a safe environment.

“A race in the park not only boosts your friend’s spirits, but it also keeps them healthy and in shape. Having stated that, while all dog breeds require exercise, some require more than others.” Before committing to adopting or acquiring a dog, make sure you do your homework and are confident that you have the time, patience, and financial resources to properly care for your new family member.

Chow Chows have been dubbed “the ultimate cuddly buddy for a night in” and are one of the most laid-back canine breeds.

Although they started out as working dogs, Chow Chows are versatile and have a calm demeanor, according to the Kennel Club. They don’t require much exercise, so they can live happily in an apartment, making them a suitable choice for owners who have more hectic schedules.

They’re also a naturally independent breed that isn’t always the most affectionate, so they can keep themselves engaged and entertained on their own, however they do enjoy socializing with other dogs while out on a walk.

Maltese and Bichon Frise dog breeds are also considered to be less physically active than other breeds, which might lead to problems. “The summary has come to an end.”