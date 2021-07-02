The lawyers for Maxwell see optimism in Cosby’s release.

According to a publication, Bill Cosby’s release from prison has given lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell hope that her sex trafficking charges will be dismissed as well.

On Wednesday, Cosby was freed from prison after serving three years of a three-to-ten-year sentence for sex assault. Based on an earlier non-prosecution agreement with the 83-year-old, a judge in Pennsylvania reversed his conviction.

Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, now claims that the same standard should be applied to his client, who is accused of obtaining adolescent girls for her former partner Jeffrey Epstein to sexually assault.

Due to a 2007 plea agreement with Epstein, Mr Markus told The Daily Telegraph that the British socialite should be released. According to the article, the agreement permitted Epstein to avoid federal sex-trafficking accusations if he pleaded guilty to lesser state offenses, and it also protected his accused co-conspirators from prosecution.

Mr Markus told the Telegraph, “I am hopeful that the Maxwell judge would revisit her ruling in light of the Cosby opinion.”

“If not, a trial will be held, with the hope that an appeal will not be necessary because the case is so weak. But if that’s the case, this will be a major concern for us.”

Epstein’s plea deal does not apply to Maxwell, according to federal prosecutors, because it was struck in Florida rather than the Southern District of New York, where she is charged.

Prosecutors have also claimed that because Maxwell was not part in the deal’s talks, she is unable to enforce its terms.

Mr Markus said that their argument “doesn’t make sense,” adding, “We have one federal government, and the agreement expressly states that the US will not prosecute Maxwell.”

Maxwell, 59, has pled not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy, as well as sex trafficking of a juvenile. Her trial is set to begin in November.