The lawyer representing Trump’s financial chief believes the DA will issue further indictments.

According to the Associated Press, a lawyer for the Trump Organization’s indicted corporate finance chief warned a court that the district attorney will bring further indictments in the New York probe into former President Donald Trump’s real estate enterprise.

During Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg’s first court appearance since his July 1 arraignment on tax fraud charges, attorney Bryan Scarlatos said he had “good cause to think” that additional indictments are on the way.

Scarlatos did not indicate what made him think additional people will be indicted, but he mentioned it while pushing for extra time to analyze up to 6 million pages of information prosecutors are allegedly turning over as evidence.

Scarlatos described the document examination as a “herculean task” and predicted that additional indictments would produce a “changing target.”

A couple of Trump Organization officials have testified in front of a grand jury in recent weeks, which is still meeting behind closed doors to hear testimony and assess evidence in the investigation.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

“Mr. Weisselberg is not affiliated with the Trump Organization in any way. “He is the only person whose liberty is in jeopardy here,” Scarlatos remarked. “What worries me is that he will become a bystander in a wider battle between the Trump Organization and the District Attorney’s office.”

Many of the documents are “familiar” to Weisselberg, according to prosecutors, because they include Trump Organization business records that the executive likely prepared or reviewed as part of his job.

Both sides have until next spring to file motions and responses, according to Judge Juan Manuel Merchan. He said he’d rule on the motions at a hearing on July 12, 2022, the next time Weisselberg is scheduled to appear in court.

Merchan said he planned to set a trial date at that time, adding that it would most likely be in late August or early September next year.

“The reason I bring it up now is because it’s on everyone’s mind,” Merchan explained. “I haven’t set a firm date yet.”

Weisselberg has pled not guilty to charges that he received over $1.7 million in illegal payments, including rent, car payments, and school tuition.

Prosecutors have charged Trump’s corporation in the case, which they have described as a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud operation.

