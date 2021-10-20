The lawsuit accusing YouTube of violating the Constitution by removing QAnon videos has been dismissed.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that YouTube violated the First Amendment by banning videos promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman dismissed the lawsuit against Google, the parent company of YouTube. A group of self-described “conservative content makers” filed the lawsuit last year, alleging that their rights were infringed when YouTube canceled their accounts. The plaintiffs failed to show that Google, as a private firm, was acting on behalf of the government, which is the only entity accountable for First Amendment claims, according to the judge.

“The Court finds that Plaintiffs have failed to plead a proper First Amendment claim due to their failure to sufficiently allege that Defendants’ conduct constituted state action… the Court finds that Plaintiffs have failed to plead a proper First Amendment claim due to their failure to sufficiently allege that Defendants’ conduct constituted state action,” Freeman wrote in her decision.

The plaintiffs’ First Amendment suit was dismissed “with prejudice” by Freeman, which means they will not be able to appeal the ruling in federal court. Members of Congress “demanded that the controversial speech dubbed’misinformation,’ and QAnon-related speech be curtailed and destroyed,” she claims, forcing YouTube to intervene on behalf of the government. The plaintiffs’ lawyers highlighted a House resolution condemning QAnon that was voted unanimously in October 2020, claiming that the content creators were “deplatformed” soon after the “resolution asking Big Tech to stifle the speech of Internet users who discuss QAnon” was passed.

The plaintiffs also claimed that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which allows tech companies to regulate content, was “crazy,” and that the removal of the QAnon material was an example of “Big Tech’s un-American exploitation of Section 230 to silence unpopular or government-favored speech.”

The plaintiffs’ lawyers were contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

The non-evidence-based QAnon conspiracy theory alleges that former President Donald Trump is launching a covert war against a “deep state” of bloodthirsty Democrats who are involved in child sex trafficking. Despite the conspiracy’s major figure, an unnamed supposed government agent known only as “Q,” making numerous unfulfilled predictions, the theory has remained popular among far-right circles.

Conservatives have been accusing tech giants of being anti-conservative and participating in criminal behavior. This is a condensed version of the information.