The launch date for the much-loved Merseyside pumpkin garden has been set for 2021.

One of Merseyside’s most popular pumpkin patches has announced that it will be back for Halloween in 2021.

Every year, families flock to the Pumpkin Patch in Hightown to experience the thrill of picking their own pumpkins ahead of the spookiest night of the year.

Every year, there are dozens of wonderful pumpkins to choose from, including white ghost pumpkins and traditional Cinderella pumpkins – all you need is a wheelbarrow.

The Pumpkin Patch will be open on Saturday, October 2nd, and will be open through October 31st.

Families will be able to enjoy a free maize maze and sweetcorn picking in addition to the main event when they visit The Pumpkin Patch.

The Pumpkin Patch Hightown announced its comeback on Facebook, writing: “9 a.m. on October 2nd is our opening day for 2021 & the date for your diaries. Here at The Pumpkin Patch Hightown, we’re counting down the days till we open!

“We’ve become known for our enormous pumpkins, perfect pumpkins, and fantastic types of pumpkins, squashes, and gourds, and we’re looking forward to the upcoming pumpkin season.

“Our pumpkins have been growing steadily and are looking good, so we’re anticipating another fantastic sea of orange this year.

“From the 2nd to the 31st of October, we will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for pumpkin picking fun.

“The official opening date is October 2, 2021. MAIZE MAZE IS AVAILABLE FOR FREE. This year, we’ve cut a maze into 5 acres of our maize field for the first time to enjoy while harvesting pumpkins at The Pumpkin Patch Hightown.

“Pick your own SWEETCORN,” says the narrator. This year, we’ve also produced some sweetcorn, which you may harvest and purchase. Daily hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. NO BOOKING IS REQUIRED. There is no admittance cost.

“So, who’s looking forward to this year’s pumpkin season?!! WE ALREADY ARE. There are refreshments available. Area for picnics. Dogs are welcome, but please pick them up and keep them on a short leash at all times.

“There are toilets available. Hundreds of cars can be parked off the road. A great selection of orange pumpkins, white pumpkins, squashes, and beautiful gourds. Maze made of maize. All of our pumpkins and squashes are edible. “Picking sweetcorn.”

