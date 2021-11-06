The latest news on Roberto Firmino’s injury and the games he will miss for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has been accustomed to keeping his cards close to his breast when discussing the severity of Liverpool’s ailments.

To avoid putting undue pressure on the player, the club rarely makes an expected return date public. As a result, updates are often imprecise until a return to team training is imminent.

Which makes Klopp’s admission that Roberto Firmino has suffered a “severe” hamstring injury all the more remarkable.

“Bobby is not good news with a major hamstring injury, which is incredibly regrettable,” the German remarked ahead of his team’s trip to West Ham United.

“We don’t know how long he’ll be out for, but it won’t be right after the international break. That’s something we’ll have to work on.

“Bobby Firmino’s departure is a setback. We’d knew it was serious for two days.

“We’re still talking weeks. There are more than four. That would be a major injury in my opinion. Then we’ll have to wait and see. Bobby has a remarkable ability to mend quickly.” So far, a month has been set aside in the hopes that Firmino will once again be a quick healer and will be able to surprise the doctors with a quick comeback.

The only issue is that this is the Brazilian’s second hamstring injury of the season; he limped out against Chelsea in August, and that injury was not deemed as serious.

“Serious? I’m not sure. Are you serious enough to remove him? Klopp answered at the time, “Yes.” “Bobby felt his hamstring and came over to tell us, so we had to change.”

“Bobby isn’t one of those people who raises his hand when he isn’t feeling anything.

“It doesn’t appear to be anything significant, but you never know until you get a scan, and we’ll find out tomorrow.”

The forward missed with an injury that didn’t appear to be ‘too serious,’ returning as a substitute against Brentford on September 25.

Due to hamstring injuries, Liverpool are currently missing James Milner and Naby Keita, who limped off against Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, respectively, with the public prognosis not being projected as bad.

“Milly, he felt his hamstring tightening, but Greenwood proceeded down the line,” says the assistant. “The summary has come to an end.”