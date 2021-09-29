The Latest Looks of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have made a slew of high-profile public appearances for their admirers.

Since taking a break after the birth of her daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duchess of Sussex had been out of the spotlight for months.

Kate Middleton also had a quiet summer, as the royals do every year during their August vacation in Balmoral.

However, fans were treated to a parade of new ensembles when new images of both women were released in September.

Kate Middleton attends the premiere of James Bond’s “No Time to Die.”

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled on the red carpet in a Jenny Packham gown as she attended the James Bond premiere with Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Kate was the woman in the golden gown when she joined the A-list cast of No Time to Die, which included Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Léa Seydoux, for a screening of the film.

On Saturday, September 25, Meghan Markle spoke to fans at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park, New York, on how giant pharmaceutical companies must relinquish their intellectual property rights over the coronavirus vaccine.

“Every single individual on our world has a fundamental right to have this vaccine,” the Duchess of Sussex stated. That is the point, but it isn’t being made. While you may get vaccinated practically anyplace in this country (and many others), billions around the world cannot.

“This year, the globe is anticipated to manufacture enough vaccine doses to reach the goal of vaccination 70% of the population in every country. This is a condensed version of the information.