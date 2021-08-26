The latest Kabul evacuation flight has arrived at the Oxfordshire base of Brize Norton.

In the early hours of today, the newest jet transporting Afghan evacuees to Britain arrived in the UK (Thursday).

An RAF Voyager aircraft transporting roughly 250 passengers from Kabul landed at the Brize Norton station in Oxfordshire just after midnight, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Since the evacuation effort, more than 11,500 people have been evacuated to the UK, according to MoD estimates. On August 13, the Taliban reclaimed control of Afghanistan, just days before the US-led departure of western forces from the nation.

Embassy workers, British nationals, those qualifying for the Afghan relocation and assistance policy (Arap) program, and certain evacuees from ally nations are among those affected.

The Arap initiative is designed to allow Afghans who assisted UK forces and are consequently at risk of Taliban persecution to leave the country.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the UK has evacuated 7,000 Afghans and their families.

The exact number of British nationals still in need of evacuation, as well as dual citizens, is unknown.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated that “every hour” will be utilised to assist individuals fleeing, but he did not rule out the possibility that UK personnel could have to leave by the end of Friday. As terrorism threats at Kabul airport mount and the deadline for troops to leave the country approaches, the evacuation operation in Afghanistan is becoming increasingly frantic.