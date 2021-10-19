The latest injury to Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin means he will miss further time.

After fears about a setback in Dominic Calvert-recuperation, Lewin’s Everton are yet to give a specific timeframe for his return.

Since suffering a thigh injury in a win over Brighton at the end of August, the Blues’ striker has been out of action.

Rafa Benitez had planned to have Calvert-Lewin back in the squad in the coming weeks, but the 24-year-old is thought to have encountered problems during his recuperation.

The Washington Newsday questioned Everton regarding Calvert-fitness, Lewin’s but the club has yet to comment.

There are fears that the No. 9 will be out for up to 12 weeks, but there is hope that this will not be the case.

Benitez stated after the defeat to West Ham United on Sunday that Richarlison was “closer” to returning than Calvert-Lewin.

Richarlison is expected to be deemed fit to play his former side Watford on Saturday, while Calvert-Lewin is expected to miss more time.

Everton’s injury woes have been exacerbated by the announcement that Abdoulaye Doucoure would miss many weeks after suffering a “stress response” in his foot during the defeat to West Ham.

According to The Washington Newsday, a procedure was planned for the midfielder, but Everton has subsequently stated that he would not require surgery.

With both Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph still sidelined, Benitez’s midfield choices are restricted.