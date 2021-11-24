The latest hot Black Friday sale is a machine that allows you to pour pints at home.

A Black Friday deal has slashed the price of an at-home beer machine that allows beer fans to bring the finest of the pub to their own homes.

The PerfectDraft machine was created to provide the ultimate in-home beer experience, and its pull on tap is designed to provide a beer that was intended by the brewer.

It has a high chrome finish and an integrated LED display that indicates the exact keg temperature and remaining beer content.

PerfectDraft freezes six-litre kegs to 3 degrees, ready to serve, and keeps the beer fresh for 30 days; it’s also compatible with over 45 different kegs, including Corona, Stella Artois, Budweiser, Leffe, and Goose Island, all of which can be purchased on the BeerHawk website.

Beer Hawk has you covered whether you’re looking for a Belgian classic or a crisp lager, a hoppy IPA or a pleasant wheat beer. Throughout the year, more incredible beers are added, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

Users must insert their six-litre keg and wait for it to chill; an LED light will indicate when the keg is at the proper temperature, and then all they have to do is pour.

As part of Black Friday, the PerfectDraft Machine Starter Bundle, which contains one keg and two glasses, has also been discounted.

The equipment does not require gas canisters, and according to PerfectDraft, cleaning takes only seconds.

Visit their website to learn more about PerfectDraft and to read guidelines on how to produce the perfect beer at home.