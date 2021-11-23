The latest death in the Poland-Belarus standoff is an Iraqi infant buried without his parents.

The migration crisis at the Poland-Belarus border has claimed the life of another unborn Iraqi infant.

A Polish imam, Aleksander Ali Bazarewicz, said prayers over the infant’s tiny white casket on Tuesday. The mother miscarried and is in bad condition in the hospital, according to the Associated Press, and the father was in the refugee center and did not attend the funeral.

Bazarewicz also led prayers nine days earlier for the first victim of the exodus, a 19-year-old Syrian refugee, who was buried in the same cemetery.

“We assumed this would just happen once,” he told the Associated Press. “But now this sector is getting bigger and greater.”

The baby, along with three others, is currently buried in Bohoniki, Poland’s largest Muslim cemetery, which belongs to a Tartar community.

In the weeks since migrants congregated in significant numbers at Belarus’ borders with European Union countries, a situation the EU claimed was organized by the Belarusian government, there is no accurate death toll.

Since September, the Polish Border Guard has recorded roughly ten deaths, however humanitarian organizations and Polish media have reported more.

While Bazarewicz does not know much about the family, he believes it is his responsibility as a Muslim to guarantee that the infant and all other victims of the crisis are buried with correct religious ceremonies. A fetus older than four months is considered a human in Islam and is buried as such.

“These people have left their nations not to travel or visit beautiful areas, though Poland is lovely,” Bazarewicz added, “but to pursue a better life.” “They were duped, and they’ve suffered as a result—which isn’t their fault.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: The EU views Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s autocratic government’s migration policies to be “hybrid warfare.” Poland has declared a state of emergency at its border to prevent migrants from crossing and to prevent family members—or smugglers—from approaching the border to help them continue their journey west. Most hope to reach Germany or Western Europe, where they will be reunited with relatives in some situations.

Many migrants have become stranded in the forest as Poland’s military presence has grown in the area, pushed back and forth between Belarusian and Polish forces.

There have been migrant deaths as well. This is a condensed version of the information.