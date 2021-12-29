The latest Covid isolation regulations, a van crash, and a ‘band of scruffs’ chastised.

Good afternoon, here are the most recent lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

After being engaged in an incident that shut down a major motorway for five hours, a van came off the road.

Today, police were called to a crash on East Lancashire Road Westbound near Kirkby, between A5207 Moorgate Road and Randles Farm Interchange Link Road.

A representative for Merseyside Police confirmed that a guy was brought to hospital, however the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Since then, the road has reopened, and vehicle recovery has been completed.

Four men who left a new eatery in south Liverpool without paying a bill of nearly £100 have been chastised by Washington Newsday readers.

Los Amigos Steakhouse & Mexican Grill’s proprietors turned to Facebook yesterday to embarrass four guys who ate a whole meal and then departed without paying, warning them seven days to pay or their faces will be made public.

They tweeted a snapshot of a bill for £96.20 alongside the threat to identify the individuals.

Six two-course meals, including BBQ chicken wings, nachos, burgers, and seabass, as well as three pints of San Miguel and five Diet Cokes, had been ordered by the males.

With the number of omicron covid cases on the rise, it’s critical to do your part to keep everyone as safe as possible by self-isolating when necessary.

Because the guidelines were recently revised, some people can now come out of isolation sooner if they test negative, but you must remain isolate if you test positive or have symptoms.

Covid transmits from person to person by minute droplets, aerosols, and direct contact, which means that when infected people cough, sneeze, or touch surfaces and belongings, the virus can infect them.

When people are near to each other, especially in poorly ventilated indoor settings and when people spend a lot of time together in the same room, the danger of spread is greatest.