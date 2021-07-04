The latest couple on Love Island can’t get enough of each other.

Even though Love Island only began on Monday, there has already been plenty of drama.

Sharon and Aaron appear to have developed a romantic relationship.

Despite being paired up with other islanders, the two declared their affections for each other earlier this week and shared a kiss on the balcony.

During Friday’s dramatic recoupling, Sharon opted to pair up with Aaron, and it appears they can’t get enough of each other.

This year’s Love Island has been slammed by a former Coronation Street star.

For the first time, the new couple shared a bed and had another kiss, with Aaron confessing to Toby and Brad, “all I want to do is kiss her.”

Viewers appear to have varied feelings about Sharon and Aaron’s physical relationship.

“#LoveIsland wanted Aaron gone so bad, but I genuinely enjoy him and Sharon together,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Idk if aaron and sharon makes me sicker than faye and liam or vice versa,” one fan expressed his displeasure.

“Can’t lie…… not bothered about Aaron and Sharon’s relationship tbh,” commented another.

One fan tweeted, “Sharon and Aaron are giving me Michael & Amber vibes and I personally can’t go through that drama again #loveisland2021 #sharonandaaron,” referring to the 2019 season of Love Island.