The latest Biden spending plan reduces HBCU funding from $45 billion to $2 billion.

According to the Associated Press, historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) who were expecting $45 billion in financing may only get $2 billion under the Biden administration’s multibillion-dollar spending plan due to Democratic infighting.

The $3.5 trillion package was supposed to include $45 billion for HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions, but the most recent version only provides $2 billion for HBCU educational programs and infrastructure. Instead of direct support to the schools, that sum might be lowered to competitive grant funding.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which represents public HBCUs, is led by Harry L. Williams, who emphasizes the relevance of the money and the issues that the original funds could have addressed. According to him, Black universities have a distinct history, set of needs, and financial concerns.

They frequently face funding challenges when it comes to modernizing their campuses, updating their research programs, supplying necessary materials, employing teachers, and attracting new students.

According to the Associated Press, the plan was altered due to Democratic disagreements over the size of the spending package and where the money would go.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Getting a piece of that would have been a boost to Philander Smith College, a private historically Black college in Little Rock, Arkansas. President Roderick L. Smothers said federal coronavirus relief money was critical in helping the university survive the pandemic by providing technology upgrades and student support, but he believes Biden’s original proposal would have provided the kind of money that would have had a long-term impact.

“We used the monies we were given to serve the kids we had, and now we’re asking for more money so that when we get out of this worldwide pandemic, our institutions will be bigger, better, and more resilient,” Smothers said.

According to federal data collected by the Associated Press, the college’s enrollment climbed by 43 percent between 2010 and 2019, the most recent data available, yet its endowment decreased by 18 percent during the same time period. Overall, enrollment at the roughly 102 Black colleges across the US has decreased, falling from 326,827 in 2010 to 289,507 in 2019.

Smothers said Philander Smith College would have used the long-term federal funds to expand programs for its students, which would have accounted for 81 percent of the total. This is a condensed version of the information.