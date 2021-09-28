The latest addition to M&S’ range is a Percy Pig hoodie for dogs.

As part of its current Percy Pigs collection, M&S has released a special dress for dogs.

The hooded sweater is available in three sizes and allows your pet to dress up as a bright barnyard animal.

Similar introductions of other products themed around the nation’s favorite confectionery pig, such as soft toys, have already sparked a lot of interest.

Last year, the retailer released those, and they’re hoping the dog clothes will be just as popular.

No one could have predicted the impact Percy Pigs would have when they first started selling them at the high street store, with 10 packets of the delights being sold every second.

M&S had already broadened its range by selling Percy Pig-flavored ice cream and sauce, which was first sold in 1992.

It’s grown into a well-known collection of t-shirts, pajamas, toys, and flatware, and now your dog can join in the fun.

A small pink jumper with a pig’s curly tail and ears will set you back £8, while a medium will set you back £10 and a large would set you back £12.

In addition, just in time for Halloween, the company has developed a spooky Percy gift bag, which includes a zombie Percy, pumpkin Percy candies, and a cuddly Percy Plush.

Here’s where you can find your nearest M&S store.

Keep up with TeamDogs by signing up for our newsletter and following us on social media.

We’ll be posting your amazing images of your greatest friends on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, in addition to videos, tips, and advice.