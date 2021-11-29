The last trace of the terror inquiry can be found on a road that was essential to the bomb investigation.

The only reminder of the dramatic scenes that unfolded on a Liverpool street that became the focus of a counter-terrorism investigation is a shattered front door.

Armed officers cordoned off Rutland Avenue as they searched an apartment occupied by Emad Al Swealmeen, the man who detonated a homemade bomb outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

The permanent police presence has now disappeared, leaving only his flat block’s boarded up front door as a visible reminder of what happened on the street.

After the bombing, Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park, became the main focus of the North West Counter Terrorism Police investigation.

Within hours of the November 14 event, the road was blocked off, and several residents were evacuated that night as armed police flooded the neighborhood.

Al Swealmeen, 32, was later discovered to have rented a flat there since April of this year, around the time he is suspected to have been planning the Improvised Explosive Device that killed him inside a cab.

The property had “major goods,” according to police, and bomb disposal specialists were among a number of specialist teams on the scene.

The cordon was only withdrawn off Rutland Avenue on Friday, 11 days after it was erected, limiting neighbors’ access to their vehicles and requiring their personal information to be checked at entry and exit.

A cordon around the home has also been lifted.

A mobile police station has been on the spot in recent days, but the boards covering the damage to Al Swealmeen’s front door are the only permanent evidence of what had been a high-profile operation.

The police cordon on Rutland Avenue was the last to be lifted, with searches and examinations of the Women’s Hospital blast site and Sutcliffe Street in Kensington, another address linked to Al Swealmeen, already completed.

“We offer our thanks to the community for their continuing patience and co-operation during our inquiry,” Counter Terrorism police said in a statement on Friday.

“Our study is still in progress.

