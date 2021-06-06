The last surviving soldier from the liberation of Auschwitz passes away.

The last surviving Allied soldier active in the liberation of Auschwitz, David Dushman, has died at the age of 98.

Mr Dushman died on Saturday in a Munich hospital, according to the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria.

On January 27, 1945, Mr Dushman, a young Red Army trooper, smashed the intimidating gate around the renowned Nazi extermination camp with his tank.

After the war, he assisted in the training of the Soviet Union’s women’s national fencing team and survived the Munich Olympics attack.

Mr Dushman later went to schools to speak to kids about the conflict and the horrors of the Holocaust.

Charlotte Knobloch, a former head of Germany’s Central Council of Jews, remarked, “Every witness to history who goes away is a loss,” but “saying farewell to David Dushman is particularly heartbreaking.”

“When the National Socialist murder machine was defeated, Dushman was right there on the front lines.”

Mr Dushman, like other Auschwitz heroes, has saved many lives, she claims.

Funeral arrangements and the number of survivors were not immediately available.