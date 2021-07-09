The last sighting of the missing mother was outside the Adelphi Hotel, waiting for a cab.

Anna Coulter vanished in Liverpool city centre on Monday, July 5, and has not been seen since.

After work, the 30-year-old from Netherley headed to Lanigan’s Irish Bar on Ranelagh Street with two buddies for a drink.

She then went to the taxi stand outside the Adelphi with her companion Olivia around 9.30 p.m., but they were going in opposite places.

“Her buddy got into a cab first since her friend is younger,” Anna’s sister Carly explained, “so Anna said ‘you get into this taxi, I’ll grab the next one.'”

“We have no idea whether she got in the taxi or not, whether she walked away – no one knows.”

Carly stated that there are continuous CCTV investigations in the neighborhood to determine whether Anna boarded a cab and in which direction she traveled.

Carly claimed there was nothing remarkable about her behavior on the day she vanished. Anna has a one-year-old daughter at home, whom she “obsessively adores.”

“This is entirely out of character for our Anna,” Carly stated. She adores the child.

“She’s just begun a new career and has her life in order; she’s doing fantastically.”

“We’re quite concerned; it’s been five days.” She hasn’t been to anyone’s [home]– relatives, friends, or anyone else. I’m not sure where she is.

“We aren’t furious with her; we are scared and panicked because, as I previously stated, this isn’t our Anna. She would never do something like this.”

Merseyside Police said they are continuing their search for Anna and are asking the public to report any sightings.

“30-year-old Anna was last seen at around 9.30pm on Monday 5 July near the Adelphi hotel in Liverpool City Centre,” a police official said. There has been a lot of investigation going on.

“She is Caucasian, 5ft 6in tall, with a medium body, long black hair plaited, and a fair complexion. Anna was last spotted wearing a navy tracksuit, black trainers, and carrying a yellow JD bag when she was last seen.

“Any sightings of Anna should be reported to https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information should be reported to @MerPolCC, 101, or Missing.” The summary comes to a close.