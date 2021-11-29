The last remains of the abandoned Camelot theme park may vanish forever.

The remaining structures at the former Camelot Theme Park site may be demolished in the near future.

The site has been targeted by vandals and trespassers since the theme park closed nine years ago, prompting Story Homes, which owns the land, to pay “significant” amounts on round-the-clock security.

The grounds are guarded by a security force 24 hours a day, but trespassers continue to visit the property and must be removed, according to Lancs Live.

Camelot, once one of the most popular theme parks in the UK, closed in 2012.

Story Homes was repeatedly denied planning permission to build dwellings on the land, yet they remain accountable for it, claiming that the continual trespassing poses a “serious health and safety danger.”

It has now informed Chorley Borough Council of its plan to demolish all remaining structures in order to dissuade subsequent visits and save “significant” security expenditures.

The beginning of the attraction

Camelot, which first opened its doors in 1983, quickly gained a reputation as the “land of magnificent knights and spectacular days,” bringing a smile to the faces of millions of tourists.

Families from all over the UK will recall being thrilled by the roller coasters, rides, and live entertainment at Camelot. It paid respect to Camelot, King Arthur, and the Knights of the Round Table throughout its Medieval theme, as well as the legend that Sir Lancelot’s parents fled France for Lancashire and that the knight was nurtured by the nymph Vivian, who had taken him into Martin Mere lake as a baby.

The site’s golden period had arrived by the late 1980s, with the addition of rides such as Dragon Heights, Kingdom in the Clouds, Dragon Flyover, Falcon’s Flight, and Knightmare.

Families were amused for years by live jousting contests in the Avalon Arena, where Camelot’s knights, including King Arthur, performed. Some may even recall Chorley comedian and Britain’s Got Talent contestant Steve Royale, who worked as a jester at the park for 13 years, amusing the spectators before the big matches.

Sooty, Sweep, Sue, and presenter Matthew Corbett from the TV show Sooty & Co visited the park to record an episode.