The last members of a £140,000 cocaine and heroin gang have been sentenced to prison.

The remaining members of the ‘Mitch’ drug gang, who distributed drugs from Liverpool to Cheshire, have been sentenced to prison.

According to Cheshire Live, Ammin Hassan, 25, of Liverpool, was part of a gang that allegedly trafficked £140,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin from Liverpool to Macclesfield.

Hassan, who was convicted alongside fellow gang member Edson Pereira at Chester Crown Court on June 11, turned himself in to police two months after other gang members were captured in July 2020.

Jamal Conteh, Zakaria Ahmed, and Ammin Hassan operated as a team with no hierarchy between July 2019 and July 2020, using two graft mobile phones over the 12-month operation.

Conteh and Hassan traveled to Macclesfield to construct the line, delivering numerous ‘flare’ messages to vulnerable people in the area, and the first graft phone was activated on July 16th, 2019.

Conteh even enlisted the help of three Northamptonshire youths in his drug-dealing business.

Conteh spent his time in Macclesfield, dabbling in street dealing when he felt like it, while Hassan and Ahmed took turns managing the graft phone in Liverpool.

Conteh would command Edson Pereira, Oluwafemi Odumuyiwa, and Cheryl Hamand to ‘sit off’ on his behalf when he needed to.

Odumuyiwa began hiring automobiles and chauffeuring Conteh to deals in order to scale up the operation, even couriering their product from Merseyside to Cheshire.

The gang would be able to operate from Hamand’s property in the town.

Officers searched this property in October 2019, finding 91 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, three knives thought to be for protection, and over £330 in cash.

Pereira was apprehended after attempting to flee from cops by jumping out of a flat window.

He had £1,742 in cash on him when he was apprehended.

Conteh was detained after officers stopped a cab in Wilmslow with him inside. He was handed two packages containing 249 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine that he had hidden within him.

Hassan and Ahmed tried to call Conteh several times while they were in detention.

Ahmed was apprehended not long after at his Liverpool home. The summary comes to a close.