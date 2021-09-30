The last member of a narcotics gang that preyed on the weak has been arrested.

A third member of a heroin and crack trafficking and supply gang in Runcorn has been sentenced to prison.

On May 14, 2019, police officers arrested Zoe Enamu, 46, of Bridgewater Street, Runcorn, after serving a warrant at her home address.

At the sentencing of Enamu’s two co-defendants on September 7, Chester Crown Court heard that a search of the home turned up cocaine traces on a mirror, 40 wraps of crack cocaine, 24 wraps of heroin, plus 20 more wraps of heroin in a cushion, as well as a tick list.

The mother of six allowed her lover to keep half a kilogram of amphetamine in the house.

Officers also discovered an NHS uniform with a Kinder egg containing 24 additional Class A drug wraps.

Dawn Bennett, 40, of Stonelea, Runcorn, was sentenced on September 7 to 47 months in jail for providing Class A narcotics crack cocaine and heroin, as well as for possession with intent to supply.

The overall drug haul, according to Chester Crown Court, was worth roughly £1,040.

Enamu was arrested and charged, according to Cheshire Police.

Enamu was eventually found guilty of being involved in the distribution of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as possession with the intent to distribute.

On Tuesday, September 21, she appeared at Chester Crown Court for a mention hearing, when she was sentenced to four years in jail.

Alan McHugh, 45, of Bedford Road, Liverpool, was detained on December 20, 2019, in Liverpool in connection with the investigation after his DNA was discovered on packing materials at the Bridgewater Road residence.

When confronted by officers, McHugh admitted to assisting in the “bagging” of the drugs in order to “speed up the buying process.”

After pleading guilty to being involved in the distribution of crack cocaine and heroin, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

He was also given a concurrent four-month term for possessing Class B cannabis.

PC Chris Nicholls, of Runcorn police’s beat squad, said following Enamu’s sentencing: “These three men were part of an organized crime group that sold drugs inside the town.”

“They preyed on drug users who were vulnerable in order to profit from their supply.

