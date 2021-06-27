The last edition of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper was completely sold out.

People have formed lines all around Hong Kong to purchase the final print edition of the last pro-democracy newspaper.

By 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, most of the city’s newsstands had sold out of the final edition of 1 million copies of Apply Daily.

Last week, police froze 2.3 million dollars (£1.66 million) in assets, raided the newspaper’s offices, and arrested five top editors and executives, charging them of international cooperation to jeopardize national security – yet another sign Beijing is strengthening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.

The journal has become more outspoken in recent years, criticizing Chinese and Hong Kong authorities for restricting liberties not found in mainland China and accusing them of breaking a vow to maintain them for 50 years following the 1997 handover from the United Kingdom.

Why did it have to come to this? Why is the Apple (Daily) newspaper no longer published in Hong Kong?

After authorities responded to massive protests in 2019 with a sweeping national security law — which was used in the arrests of the newspaper employees — and revamped Hong Kong’s election laws to keep opposition voices out of the legislature, the pressure on the paper — and Hong Kong’s civil liberties — increased.

“This is our last day, and last edition,” said Dickson Ng, a graphic designer for the Apple Daily. “Does this reflect the truth that Hong Kong has begun to lose its press freedom and freedom of speech?”

“You’ve done a fantastic job, everyone!” said associate publisher Chan Pui-man to a standing ovation from the crew gathered around the newsroom Wednesday night.

The final edition of Apple Daily was printed in 1 million copies, up from the customary 80,000. While there are now pro-democracy media outlets online, it was the city’s only print publication of its kind.

Over 100 people demonstrated outside Apple Daily's office building in the rain on Wednesday night.