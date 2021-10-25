The Last Conversation Brian Laundrie Had With His Parents Has Been Revealed.

According to the family’s attorney, Brian Laundrie, the single person of interest in the murder of his fiancée Gabby Petito, said he was going for a hike during his last discussion with his parents on Sept. 13.

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney, said in an interview with East Idaho News on Friday that Brian, 23, had told his parents about his plans to go hiking on the day he vanished.

However, Brian’s father, Chris, stated that his son was in a “poor state of mind,” according to Bertolino. Petito’s family had reported her missing two days previously, and police officials were already searching for her.

“Brian had stated that he was going on a hike and had prepared his backpack. Because he was always out on treks, Chris and Roberta didn’t give it much thought. Bertolino told the publication, “He was a young man, quite autonomous.”

“To my knowledge, Brian was never quote’suicidal,’ but he was in a horrible mental state when he left.” Chris (Laundrie) had informed me of this. “I wish I hadn’t let him walk out the door,” Chris has remarked. On Sept. 17, Chris and Roberta Laundrie reported their son missing, claiming that he went hiking at the nearby Carlton Reserve. On Oct. 20, his skeletal bones, as well as personal things such as a bag and notepad, were discovered at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Brian’s death is still a mystery. A preliminary autopsy of his skeletal remains revealed no cause of death. Bertolino told Fox News on Friday that the fugitive’s bones had been transferred to a forensic anthropologist for additional testing.

Brian’s body was discovered last Monday, ending a month of mystery regarding his whereabouts.

Brian Petito, 22, and his fiancée, Gabby Petito, had gone on a cross-country journey together when the young man returned home alone in his fiancée’s car on Sept. 1. Petito’s body was discovered on Sept. 19 at an undeveloped camping spot in Wyoming. Her death was deemed homicide by physical strangulation or throttling in an autopsy report.

Prior to his death, on September 23, a federal court in Wyoming issued a warrant for his arrest for illegally using Petito’s credit card to make a $1,000 purchase between August 30 and September 1.