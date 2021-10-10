The Larkins on ITV: narrative, number of episodes, full cast list, premiere date and time.

Tonight, ITV premieres The Larkins, a new television adaptation of H.E. Bates’ classic The Darling Buds of May.

The Darling Buds of May, based on the book and its sequels, was last adapted 30 years ago and became one of ITV’s all-time highest-rated television comedy dramas, gaining critical praise and popular favor.

Bradley Walsh from The Chase, Joanna Scanlan from No Offense, and Sabrina Bartlett from Bridgerton star in this new adaption.

Set in the late 1950s. The Larkins follows Pop Larkin (Bradley Walsh) and his wife Ma (Joanna Scanlan), as well as their six children, including the lovely Mariette (Sabrina Bartlett), as they enjoy their peaceful and gorgeous corner of heaven in Kent.

There’s an overwhelming sense of plenty in their life, as well as a lot of joy and wild laughing, because they’re fiercely loyal to each other and their community.

The Larkins are always pleased to share what they have, despite the fact that it is occasionally gotten through unconventional means. They have an unending supply of wonderful, nourishing meals as well as the occasional cocktail or two.

Unfortunately, several people of the local community do not always share their good intentions, and village talk about Pop and his family is common.

The Larkins have never taken threats to their idyllic way of life lying down, from government officials and snooty second homeowners to aggressive urban developers, but things are looking gloomy for The Larkins when Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton (Tok Stephen) arrives to inspect their taxes.

Charley is initially distracted by Mariette, but he soon realizes that he has a romantic competition in the form of the handsome and mysterious Tom Fisher (Stephen Hagan).

Mariette, on the other hand, might have her own ambitions that aren’t centered on males.

What is the total number of episodes of The Larkins?

The Larkins is divided into six episodes.

Every Sunday, the following episodes will show.

ITV’s The Larkins cast roster is as follows:

Pop Larkin – Bradley Walsh

Ma Larkin – Joanna Scanlan

Mariette Larkin – Sabrina Bartlett

Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton – Tok Stephen

The Vicar, Peter Davison

Brigadier Kriss Dosanjh

Miss Edith Pilchester – Amelia Bullmore

Miss Chand – Seeta Indrani

Robert Bathurst is a fictional character.