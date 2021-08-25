The largest wildfire in Minnesota has doubled in size, forcing the closure of popular camping areas.

The state’s largest wildfire has doubled in size, leading the US Forest Service to close popular campgrounds including Trails End and Iron Lake on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, officials prolonged the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, causing tourists’ plans to be disrupted. The one-million-acre Boundary Waters will remain closed until at least September 3.

Forest Service property, including campgrounds and the Magnetic Rock Hiking Trail, were also closed for at least a week along the upper Gunflint Trail. The Gunflint Trail road, as well as the resorts along it, will remain open.

Residents in the vicinity were told to prepare for an evacuation by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The Greenwood Lake fire in northeastern Minnesota’s Superior National Forest increased to nearly 30 square miles (77 square kilometers) on Monday, while four more smaller flames erupted within the BWCA. The area was projected to be 34 square miles by Wednesday (88 square kilometers).

Sue Prom, co-owner of Voyageur Canoe Outfitters, stated on her blog on Wednesday, “It’s a bummer for sure.” “Canoe tours have had to be canceled, people have been evacuated from their chalets and residences, and there is smoke in the air. People’s nerves are raw, and fire fighters are fatigued. Business owners are concerned about how they will get through the winter without the revenue they expected in the final two weeks of August and possibly into September. But it isn’t all doom and gloom. No one has died, no one has been seriously injured, and the damage to private property has been minimal thus far.”

According to the Star Tribune, there are currently 13 fires burning in the Superior National Forest, however not all are actively being fought and some have been suppressed. In the BWCA, the Petit, Gabi, Rice Bay, and Second Creek fires erupted on Monday.

Several fires started by lightning have burned in the wilderness this summer due to the drought, while the much larger Greenwood Lake fire, which started on August 15 roughly 15 miles to the south, has forced the evacuation of about 280 homes and cabins (24 kilometers). This is a condensed version of the information.