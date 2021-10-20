The largest union in the NYPD intends to sue the city over the COVID vaccine mandate.

According to the Associated Press, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), New York City’s largest police union, announced on Wednesday that it will sue the city over the new vaccine mandate for police officers, firefighters, and other municipal workers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the vaccine mandate on Wednesday, stating that officers, firefighters, and other city employees who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine will be placed on unpaid leave.

Vaccinations, according to the PBA, are a “personal medical decision.”

In a statement, PBA President Pat Lynch said, “Now that the city has tried to unilaterally impose a mandate, we will proceed with legal action to preserve our members’ rights.”

The city’s mandate covers over 100,000 employees and has a November 1 deadline for receiving the first immunization shot. On Rikers Island, where the correctional system has been plagued by many issues, including personnel shortages, jailers have until December 1 to comply with the rule.

According to New York City, 71% of those who would be affected by the new rule have already got one dosage of the vaccination.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Previously, the city required vaccines for public school teachers, and the state required vaccines for hospital staff.

City employees who get their first vaccination by October 29 at a city-run vaccination center will receive a $500 bonus, according to the mayor. Employees who do not present proof of immunization by October 29 will be put on leave.

“The COVID era must come to an end. Our police officers, EMTs, firefighters, and other public personnel come into direct touch with their fellow New Yorkers on a regular basis “After introducing the policy, de Blasio remarked on MSNBC. “They must be secure. Their families must be secure, but we must also ensure all New Yorkers that if you work with a government employee, they have been vaccinated. There will be no danger to anyone.” For some weeks, De Blasio had been considering a vaccine requirement for the police and fire departments, as well as other local organizations.

His announcement comes amid a growing outcry over NYPD policemen who violate even basic procedures like as donning face masks. Two police officers were seen on camera shoving a man out of a Manhattan train on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.