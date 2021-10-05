The largest evacuee airlift in Afghanistan since the United States left, all linked to a music school.

More than 100 students, alumni, and faculty members of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music were evacuated from Kabul and are their route to Portugal in what has been called the largest airlift of Afghan refugees since the US leave on September 1.

The Portuguese government has agreed to offer the group asylum, according to the director of the institute. On Sunday, they boarded an aircraft transporting 235 passengers from Kabul’s international airport to Qatar, the greatest rescue of Afghan nationals since the US and NATO soldiers withdrew from the country two weeks previously.

“You have no idea how delighted I am. Ahmad Sarmast, the school’s founder and director, said from his home in Melbourne, Australia, “I was grieving for hours yesterday.”

The musicians are among tens of thousands of Afghans who have fled since August, including many from the country’s sports and artistic scenes. Afghanistan’s female robotics team, known as the “Afghan Dreamers,” as well as a ladies soccer team, have just relocated to Mexico and Portugal, respectively.

The Taliban outright outlawed music when they ruled the country in the late 1990s. The new Taliban government has yet to take that official step. However, artists are concerned that a formal ban may be imposed. Some Taliban members have taken it upon themselves to enforce restrictions, intimidating performers and music establishments.

Afghanistan has a rich musical legacy influenced by Iranian and Indian classical music, as well as a booming pop music culture that has blossomed in the last two decades.

Sarmast’s Afghanistan National Institute of Music, which he founded in 2010, was formerly known for its inclusion and rose to prominence as the face of a new Afghanistan, performing to sold-out audiences in the United States and Europe.

Its classrooms are now empty, and its campus is guarded by militants from the Haqqani network, a Taliban ally that the US considers a terrorist organization. Since the Taliban took over the school, the teachers and 350 kids have not returned.

On the trip departure on Sunday, some 50 students were on board, including the majority of the all-female Zohra ensemble, as well as former students, instructors, and family. One-third of the ANIM community is made up of the 101.

Sarmast now intends to rebuild the school.