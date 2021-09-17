The largest drug bust in Monterey County history has resulted in the seizure of nearly $2 million in illegal drugs.

According to KSBW Action News, Salinas police and federal authorities confiscated about $2 million worth of illegal substances, making it one of the greatest drug seizures in Monterey County history.

The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, the Salinas Violence Suppression Task Force, and the Homeland Security Investigations Monterey Office collaborated with the Salinas Police Department’s investigations section, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page on September 16. They collaborated on Operation Black Hawk, a five-month probe of NorCal Transportation. The trucking company was accused of running a narcotics trafficking ring. According to the post, the drugs were intended to be distributed between Yuma, Arizona and Salinas, California.

“It was discovered throughout the investigations that NorCal Transportation was directly tied to the Sinaloa Cartel and was delivering narcotics with Norteno gang leaders,” the statement stated.

On September 9, five search warrants were executed, and four people were detained in Salinas and another four in Yuma County, Arizona, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials recovered 60 pounds of methamphetamine, five pounds of heroin, 1.5 pounds of cocaine, 25,000 fentanyl pills, and nine guns, according to the Monterey County Weekly. Officers also seized $90,000 in cash and cashier’s checks, two bank accounts, and one tractor-trailer linked to NorCal Transportation, according to the report. Police suspect the things seized were earnings from the selling of narcotics, according to the Facebook post.

More than 170 law enforcement officers assisted in the execution of the search warrants and the arrest of the accused.

Acting Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice said, “The biggest thanks has to go to my detectives for their hard work.” “Our struggle is to keep our community secure, therefore please accept my heartfelt gratitude for your support.”

The eight are accused of conspiring to transport and distribute narcotics, possessing firearms, enhancing gangs, and conspiring to commit murder.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to this website. It is also used recreationally, despite the fact that it is normally used to relieve severe pain.