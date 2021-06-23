The landlord of a tavern who continually changing its name claims he’s “expressing the spirit of the people.”

After previously dubbing his bar the Three B***ends, a Wirral landlord has stated he is “representing the mood of the nation” by renaming it the Two Helmets in a jab at Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock.

Dan Davies, the owner of Rockpoint Leisure, which operates several venues along Victoria Road in New Brighton, described the announcement last night that the lifting of restrictions would be delayed for at least four weeks as a “body blow” to the hospitality industry, adding that he was “fed up with government incompetence.”

“We’re reflecting the mood of the nation because yet again last night we got the announcement from the government that they’re extending the restrictions even though we were supposed to be open for all on the 21st (of this month),” Dan told the ECHO as the new signs were being put up outside his Wallasey pub.

“This is just another body blow for the sector,” he said.

“We haven’t been able to attend funerals, weddings, organize anything, or attend live events or festivals.”

“The north to Boris Johnson is Islington, and he has no idea what he’s talking about, and neither does Matt Hancock,” he continued.

Dan is concerned about the impact of successive lockdowns on the industry, as well as the little notice given by the government to enterprises in the hospitality sector.

“Festivals, nightclubs, and all of these other enterprises have been wiped out,” he stated. This is a complete purge of small businesses.”

Dan says he doesn’t have “any faith whatsoever” that restrictions will be eased in four weeks.

Locals drinking a pint in the sunshine while watching the new signs put up, including a new crest with an unflattering depiction of Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock, mirrored Dan’s sentiments.

The former government adviser Dominic Cummings, who was one of the original “Three B***ends,” is no longer listed on the signs.

