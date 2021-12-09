The landlord of a pub who received a £1000 covid fine wanted to ‘butter up investors.’

“Trying to sweeten up investors,” a bar landlord fined £1,000 for allowing a group of six people to drink and watch horse racing during Covid restrictions.

David Moore, of Whatcroft Close, Runcorn, pleaded guilty to two counts of violating a Covid-19 requirement to close a restricted company at North Cheshire Magistrates’ Court in Warrington on November 30.

Boris Johnson has how many children and how old are they?

He was also sentenced to pay a £100 surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs in addition to the fine.

According to court documents, the 38-year-old had previously denied the two counts, which both date from March 16, 2021.

The breach happened because “the landlord and six other persons were drinking and watching horse racing,” according to the charge specifications.

According to The Washington Newsday, the former accountant purchased the former Quayside tavern on Canal Street in February 2020.

As the virus spread over the world, the country was put on lockdown the following month.

He renamed the tavern “Lockdown Pub and Kitchen,” and the father-of-two faced a year of uncertainty and varying degrees of limitations as he tried to keep the business afloat.

Grants from the government helped, but he felt it wasn’t enough.

The new landlord said that the property needed a lot of work and that he was looking for investors to help him install features like a roof terrace. He claims to have arranged a business meeting on March 16 to discuss financing the project.

He then gave free beverages and let them watch horse racing while “socially detached” while he tried to “warm them up” to buy into his concept, according to The Washington Newsday.

After reports of persons “coming and going” into the venue, Cheshire Police were dispatched to the scene.

“We bought this home immediately at the start of Covid,” he explained.

“We weren’t expecting to be forced to lock down right quickly.”

“We got it open in September and had a month and a half of lockdown before being put into full lockdown at the end of December.”

“We were able to get the December profits to pay the first couple of months of costs, and the government was providing us with enough here and there, but not enough to get us there.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”