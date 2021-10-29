The lads giggle as they reverse the car and repeatedly slam it into the home while filming it.

A video shows a driver joking with his passenger while repeatedly reversing and ramming into the front of a house.

A man with a Liverpool accent can be heard inside a car as it cranks and reverses many times into the front of a house in the film, which has gone viral.

Two persons can be heard in the video discussing which house will be the crash’s target.

‘Which one is it?’ a man, thought to be the car’s driver, can be heard asking.

Someone else responds: “It’s that one there, in reverse. This is the one.” One of the males can be heard saying “go on the grass here” and then directing the driver to reverse after evidently figuring out which house it is.

The passenger then screams, “Go on lad,” as the car reverses up the curb and goes over a home’s front garden, crashing into the front of it.

The house’s glass shatters and part of the wall is damaged, with stones falling to the floor when the car first hits.

The car’s driver subsequently crashes into the house three more times, causing much more severe damage to the residence.

“F****** muppet, have a bowl of that lad,” one of the passengers is overheard chuckling.

Before the automobile exits the scene, the driver is persuaded to “do it one more time.”

Although the exact date and location of the event are unknown, Merseyside police have requested anyone with information to contact them.

The footage was posted this week following another incident in which a black BMW X5 collided with another car and was then forced into the front of a house.

However, it is unclear whether the two instances are connected.

Police said they got allegations from a property on Heartwood Close in Orrell Park about 10.30 p.m. on Monday, October 25, that a black BMW X5 had driven into their car and pushed into the front of the house.

