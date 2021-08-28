The lads from New Zealand who were caught up in the Kabul terror incident were left with “corpses all over us.”

Two men apparently caught up in the suicide bombing terror assault at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan while waiting to be transported to New Zealand.

The visa holders had disobeyed official warnings to avoid the airport following a “very high” threat of a terrorist attack, according to the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

At least 70 people were killed when two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted masses of civilians heading to Kabul’s airport.

The soldiers were plunged beneath sewage water in a canal beyond the airport’s perimeter after the explosion, with “dead bodies all over us.”

They told a person in New Zealand who had been assisting them in their attempt to safely depart that they had made it out.

They were now “soaked in blood” and attempting to return to their Kabul houses.