The ‘ladies from Liverpool’ send an unexpected package to a student in the mail.

A student was surprised to receive a present autographed by the ‘ladies from Liverpool’ in the mail.

On the weekend of September 11 to 12, Tiegan Sassoon-Taylor attended the Parklife festival in Manchester’s Heaton Park.

She was watching rapper AJ Tracey when she realized her little purse had dropped out of her pocket, according to the 19-year-old.

After looking, the student decided to cancel her cards, believing the purse was lost forever.

“I panicked a little and looked everywhere for it,” Tiegan told The Washington Newsday, “but then I decided to deactivate my cards.”

However, when Tiegan, who attends university in Manchester, returned to Cardiff a month after the event, she received an unexpected box.

A note with the words ‘Love the girls from Liverpool’ and two kisses and a heart was also attached.

The girls had found Tiegan’s pocketbook and wanted to return it to her as quickly as possible, according to the letter signed by ‘Mollie, Mia, Macy, and Mairin.’

They also expressed their wish for Tiegan to have “the best experience at Parklife.”

The complete note was as follows: “Hello, Tiegan.

“Last night, just after AJ Tracey, my friends and I found your pocketbook on the floor, and we kept it for you so we could return it to you right away.

“We didn’t remove anything.

“I hope you had a great time at Park Life!” “Me and the girls hope you had a great time at Park Life!”

Hopefully, this reaches you safely, and your bank card hasn’t been cancelled yet.

“Molly, Mia, Macy, and Mairin, lots of love.”

Tiegan was taken aback when she received her purse returned, and she described the act as “very nice.”

According to The Washington Newsday, the 19-year-old said: “What they did was really sweet, and it renewed my confidence in mankind.

“I’ve been taking my passport about with me as a form of identification for the past month and have been without it.

“I assumed it was vanished and that I would never see it again.

“It was quite sweet.”

Tiegan’s mother, Iona Shariff, thanked the four Liverpool girls for their kindness on a local Facebook page.

