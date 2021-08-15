The lack of a Post Office in a Merseyside town has sparked outrage, with a ‘unacceptable’ delay.

The Post Office has been chastised for failing to establish new premises in the town centre of Birkenhead.

Since June 5, the town centre has been without a Post Office, putting strain on surrounding alternatives and depriving Birkenhead of a critical service at a critical moment for Wirral’s largest town.

Huge proposals for Birkenhead, including a new location for Birkenhead Market, a ‘super-crossing’ on Conway Street, and high-end office space, are in the works and may completely reshape the town.

However, Green Party councillor Pat Cleary, who represents Birkenhead and Tranmere, is concerned about the town centre’s impact without a Post Office.

“From our perspective, the Post Office is not doing enough to set the conditions for someone to take it on with confidence,” he said.

“It is inexcusable that Wirral’s main town has no Post Office branch. The Postal Service needs to do more to address this issue.

“Soundings have been made, but we need to see meat on the bones and a real proposal to bring a Post Office back to Birkenhead.”

Cllr Cleary acknowledged that the lack of a location in the town centre was placing strain on the neighboring Market Street Post Office, which had been particularly busy recently.

Looking at how the situation might be rectified, the Birkenhead and Tranmere councillor continued, “If it’s going to progress going ahead, we’ve got to have a Post Office in the town.”

“The council has put in a lot of effort, looking for sites for Birkenhead Market in a proactive manner.

“I hope the Post Office takes note of that and sees if something based on it can serve as a unit in the future.”

The Post Office is reportedly making progress in procuring premises in the town center, but nothing has been finalized.

Birkenhead town centre has been without a Post Office for more than two months.

Although the Post Office refused to comment further on the matter, a spokesman apologized in June for any inconvenience caused by the closing of Birkenhead Post Office.

“This was related to the resignation,” they claimed.

